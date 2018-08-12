The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance and the New African Democratic Congress a splinter group from the African Democratic Congress, on Saturday, announced their merger as Advanced Republicans Party.According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the merger, which came three days after the formation of the N-ADC, was the outcome of a meeting of executives of both parties on Friday night, ending at dawn on Saturday, in Abuja.The ADC members, who pulled out to form the N-ADC, had explained that they did so because they did not want to be part of the Coalition of United Political Parties because the ADC leadership joined the alliance without consulting stakeholders.The merger agreement was signed by the National Chairman of APDA, Shittu Mohammed and N-ADC Interim National Chairman, Chief Precious Elekima, at the joint meeting.In the merger agreement, a copy of which was made available to NAN, the parties resolved to adopt the APDA’s constitution and manifesto for the new party, Advanced Republicans, until amended.They also agreed that the chairman of APDA would be the leader of the new party, while the chairman of the N-ADC would be his deputy.