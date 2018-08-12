The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s bye-election for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency.The Returning Officer, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), who announced the outcome of the exercise in the early hours of Sunday, at the LG INEC Headquarter, Lokoja, declared the APC candidate, Haruna Isah winner, “haven satisfied the requirements of the Electoral Act”.Details of the result are as follows :Kogi/Koton-Karfe LGRegistered voters: 47505Votes cast: 20,304Accredited voters: 21115Rejected votes: 581Parties and their scoresAccord – 31ADC – 977APC -11078DA – 47MPN -10NCP – 39PDP – 7094SDP – 4033LOKOJA LGRegistered voters: 10,5965Votes cast: 29,732Accredited voters: 30,554Valid votes: 28,442Rejected votes: 1,290Parties and their scores:Accord – 118ADC – 2,007APC – 15,782DA – 110LP – 76MPN – 40NCP – 75PDP – 7,751SDP – 2,483Final results for the federal constituencyRegistered voters – 15,3470Accredited voters – 51,669Valid votes – 48,165Votes cast – 50,036Rejected voters – 1,871Total votes cancelled as a result of violence – 19,960Parties and their scoresAccord – 149ADC – 2,984APC – 26,860DA – 159LP – 90MPN – 50PDP – 14,845SDP – 2,916