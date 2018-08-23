Two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senators said, yesterday, that All Progressives Congress, APC, will meet its match if its attempts to foment trouble in the Senate when they reconvene on September 25.The senators, Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isa Hamma Misau (PDP, Bauchi Central), and Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara South), in a joint statement, yesterday, in Abuja, wondered why the APC had made Saraki a subject of discourse, instead of telling Nigerians what its government has achieved in the last three years.The statement read: “This is the first time in the history of the country that the ruling party will leave the issue of its achievements and start blaming its failure on just one individual, no matter who the individual is.‘’It is also the first time a ruling party will plan to hoodwink Nigerians by saying everything wrong under its watch is due to the action and inaction of one man.‘’They have made Saraki the issue in Nigerian politics today. If these individuals devote the energy they are exerting on Saraki to finding solutions to the security problem, economic crisis and collapse of infrastructure, they will come out with some action plan, except they are only skillful in mischief-making.”