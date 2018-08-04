National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has told the Peoples Democratic Party that he would rather be an attack dog than be a mushroom eater.Comrade Oshiomhole said he opted for the tactics he is deploying as National Chairman of the APC because of the party’s commitment to Nigerians.Oshiomhole who spoke to reporters at the Bénin Airport on his way to Sapele, Delta State yesterday, said the APC would continue to engage and pro-attack, whether the opposition called him an attack dog or not.The former Edo State governor added that APC would deploy labour tactics to humble the PDP in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states.He said: “I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond the APC and the PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties.“We will see who is who in February next year. In Edo, they made this argument that politics is different from labour, but we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted.“Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will use it either in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.“This is not about me, it is not about them, it is about the Nigerian people.“I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with a cankerworm of disease. I offer a different style in order to get a different outcome.”Addressing thousands of APC supporters who were at the Bénin Airport to welcome him, Oshiomhole said the APC under his leadership would not borrow what he termed other people’s style.Oshiomhole urged APC supporters not to despair as he would work with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the party meets their aspirations.He promised to work with Governor Godwin Obaseki to ensure that any concerns the party members have would be addressed satisfactorily.He said: “I will represent the feelings, the aspirations and I will meet your expectations as far as the running of the All Progressives Congress is concerned.“We will have to fight odds on the basis of our conviction and we will adjust our style. We will not borrow other people’s style.“I am very proud of my working class background and we will bring those values into the leadership and management of the APC.“I will ensure working together with President Buhari to see that government focuses on the people; that government will not focus on the welfare of the few at the expense of the majority; that government must do everything possible to ensure that those who work have something to show for their labour.“We must support the President and the APC to remove all those thieves, all those looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot.“I want to assure you that the tradition of carrying our people along will be sustained.“You represent what I call our infantry division. You are the ones who on election day ensure that our voters come out. You were the ones who ensured that the PDP rigging machine was defeated.“We must keep you as a standing point. Together we will match on and will ensure that everyone who works is looked after.“I know there are people with all kinds of stories, but let me assure you that after the storm, the weather will settle.“Trust me, as you have not abandoned me, I will never abandon you.“To our youths, I want to particularly appeal to you: don’t lose faith. There will be work, there will be participation, there will be involvement. We will not throw anybody away.“Nobody will be used and dumped. If yesterday has come beautiful, tomorrow will be better.”