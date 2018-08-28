A former minister of state for works, Dayo Adeyeye, has again lambasted Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.





He described the governor as someone whose words are “foolish” and “stupid”.





The former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he had always advised Nigerians to ignore Fayose and his claims.





Adeyeye, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Ekiti governorship election, was reacting to Fayose’s clam that Kayode Fayemi’s victory was a stolen mandate.





He told Vanguard: “We are dealing with someone who is capable of any form of absurdity and we are happy to send him out.





“Fayose uses his mouth to say whatever he likes, no matter how stupid or foolish it is. I don’t know anybody who should be taking the words of Fayose serious. He lost the election fair and square.





“How did the rigging take place? Where was the falsification of the results? Where did ballot snatching take place? We will meet at the tribunal and his stupidity will further be exposed by the tribunal.





“I believe Fayose is saying all these things to cover his shame because of the fact he was boastful before the election and was now disgraced. The election was free and fair. I have been part of elections in the state for long, and this was the freest and fairest.





“This is the first election in Ekiti where no shot was fired by the security agents. A person was killed in 2014. We know what happened in 2014. I want to see what Fayose will be contesting in the court.





“I heard he was talking about falsification of results and I want to say, that is the easy thing to prove in court. All you need to say is that there is a discrepancy between the figures given to your agents at the polling units and the one tallied at the collation centre.





“I want to see how he is going to establish that because agents of all political parties have results given to them at the polling units. Were these results different from the ones at the collation centres that were added? Those figures are authentic.





“I don’t know the basis for their argument. Some places we beat them with five hundred votes and some places they beat us with seventy votes, like Efon local government area.





“It is not true that security agencies intimidated anyone and their presence contributed to the success of the election because Fayose does not believe in doing things without cutting corners.”