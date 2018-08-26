The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of Saturday’s local government election across the state.Mr Ethelbert Ibebuchi, Chairman of the electoral body, announced the results of the polls on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Owerri.He said that 13 political parties fielded candidates in the elections across the 27 local government areas and 645 wards in the state.Ibebuchi said that the APC won all but six councillorship positions while four wards were stood down because of irregularities.According to him, the APC chairmanship candidate for Aboh Mbaise local government, Chidi Nwaturuocha polled 15,411 votes to emerge winner, while Mr Adolphus Onuoha won in Ahiazu Mbaise local government with 10,382 votes.Others winners include: Nwosu Reginald for Ehime Mbano local government, 12,811 votes; Chioma Onwumere for Ezinihitte with 15,954 votes, and Joy Ezebuiro scoring 40,746 votes to win the chairmanship seat for Ideato North local government area.Also elected were: Osuoji Emeka for Ideato South local government with 17, 407 votes, Jude Mbachu for Isiala Mbano with 25,235 votes, Metu Chukwunyere in Ikeduru local government with 15,798 votes.Also, Bonaventure Okafor got 18,118 votes to clinch the chairmanship for Ihitte Uboma, while Nwadike Chimezie polled 9,981 votes to win in Isu local government area.Bertrand Mbah and Obinna Chinwe got 42,417 and 18,108 votes respectively to win in Mbaitoli and Ngor Okpala local government areas.Chizoba O. Chizoba won in Nwangele local government area with 13,465 votes while Kenneth Obioha won in Njaba local government area with 17,494 votes, and Mbagwu Augustine got 13,403 votes in Nkwerre local government area.Okezie Paschal won in Obowo with 15,073 votes; Gerald Mgborokwu won in Oguta with 63,566 votes; Amadi Ebenezer in Ohaji Egbema with 39,938.Clement Onwumere won in Okigwe with 12,322; Augustus Chikezie won Onuimo with 17,318 votes, and Ikechukwu Onyegbule for Orlu local government area with 42,979 votes.Okonkwo Kingsley won with 16,809 in Orsu, Duru Evaristus had 13,444 in Oru East, Udemba Obi won in Oru West with 7, 269, while Joseph Agor won in Owerri Municipal with 20,071 votes.Other winners include Vitalis Anyaegbowu in Owerri North with 10, 435 votes and Oduh Chidi, Owerri West with 8,116 votes.Ibebuchi commended the 13 political parties that fielded candidates in the election, security agencies and other democratic institutions for showcasing “affirmative inter-agency relationship and synergy” during the election.The chairman advised the state House of Assembly to enact a law that will confer nominal community status to Registration Areas in large communities without cogent status, to enable them qualify as ISIEC wards.He also expressed hope that the elections will contribute greatly to improving the state while urging those who lost to seek redress at the elections petitions tribunal.