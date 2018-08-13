The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, said there was a plot by some R-APC forces to get Senate President Bukola Saraki to declare the seat of Senator Godswill Akpabio vacant following the latter’s defection.





The former Akwa Ibom governor last week dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.





A statement by Yekini Nabena, APC’s acting National Publicity Secretary, derided such move as R-APC’s wishful thinking.





He said: “We normally do not respond to the so-called, ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC)’ because it is neither a duly-registered political party or a faction as it labours to sell to the public.





“The content of their statement particularly the request to the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki to declare the seat of Senator Godswill Akpabio vacant, is a borrowed and scripted tactic – sensationalism and comical conspiracies – typically used by unknown groups to get media attention to their normally unserious activities. The statement should not be given any attention and credence.





“The real issue remains our clear position that the Senate President honourably steps down or be impeached. Dr. Saraki’s ‘vote of no confidence’ which the so-called rAPC alleges has since been passed going by our Party’s rejection of his leadership of the Senate.









“We reiterate that the Senate President being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an All Progressives Congress (APC) numerically-dominated Senate cannot maintain a minority rule in the Upper House.”