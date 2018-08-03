An All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial aspirant in Bauchi state, Alhaji Ahmad Shuaibu has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting the state to rally support for the party’s candidate ahead of next week’s senatorial bye-election.





Shuaibu stated that he had since petitioned the APC national chairman, alleging irregularities during the party’s primaries for the senatorial bye-election.





He added that Buhari’s visit indicated that he was deceived by some selfish individuals, even when the primary election was allegedly hijacked by Governor Abubakar and his agents.





According to him, “They just managed to award only four votes to me fully aware that I protested and walked out of the hall where the bye-election primary was conducted. That forced me to issue a petition which Oshiomhole ignored.”





He stated that the President’s visit was full of lies, hypocrisy and betrayal of APC supporters in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Shuiabu advised Buhari not to continue habouring mischief-makers within his circle, especially Oshiomhole.





While refuting media reports that his supporters had declared support for APC candidate, Yahaya Gumau, he stated that the claim was the figment of the author’s imagination.





“Let me categorically say that such claim did not emanated from me neither any of my group nor supporters but a trick to drag my image to the mud,” Shuaibu added.





The senatorial aspirant, who lost to Gumau, warned Oshiomhole to be guided by his conscience and truth as APC is not a labour union.





He asserted that Bauchi people will be compelled to vote for credibility and not political party during the senatorial bye-election for the sake of equity and justice.