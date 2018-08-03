The National vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, has said that Senators will determine whether or not Bukola Saraki, will retain his position as Senate President.





Eta, in an interview with the Punch, said APC would not do anything to undermine a system its members fought so hard to nurture to this level.





According to him, the ruling party is not planning to force a change of leadership in the Senate as speculated.





“We in the APC are progressives; the concept and principle of progressivism is that the ordinary man must be at the epicentre of all policies and actions of our government.





“As a party, we are not all senators; we have senators in the Senate. Saraki was elected as the President of the Senate by senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is the senators that will decide whether Saraki remains their president or not.





“But I can say this, there are no factions in the APC, we have one National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, nothing has happened to give any clue to factionalisation in our party and the constitution is very clear as to the grounds upon which defections can occur.





“For us as a party, we will defend the law and the constitution of this country. The PDP I am told would do everything in their power to defend Saraki, we will do everything legitimately to defend the laws of the land and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Eta said.