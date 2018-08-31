The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released full details on the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on the mode of the party’s primary election.





It explained that this became necessary as the NEC decision has been subjected to different misleading interpretations.





Yekini Nabena, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Friday, made clarifications on NEC’s resolutions.





He said: “Primary Elections into all elective offices shall be by the Direct and Indirect Election or by Consensus. The use of the Direct and Indirect Primaries shall however depend on the peculiarity and need of a given State.





“In each case, the State Executive Committee (SEC) shall in consultation with candidates and other critical stakeholders of the Party in a given State identify and forward for the consideration and approval by the National Working Committee (NWC) for the mode of election to be adopted.





“The adopted mode shall now be applied to all categories of the Party’s Primary Elections i.e. State Assembly, Senate, House of Representatives and for the Governorship Elections.





“The request for the selection of mode of election must be signed by majority of the Executive Committee in attendance at the meeting where such resolution is reached.





“NEC resolved to adopt the Direct Primary option for the Presidential Primary.”