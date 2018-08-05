The All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning a massive ceremony to receive defecting minority senate leader Godswill Akpabio on August 9.Senator Akpabio who is currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has completed plans to defect to the ruling party APC.According to APC United Kingdom, Acting President Yemi Osinbsjo, accompanied by Senator (Dr.) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom would formally receive Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium.It said that all lovers of democracy were invited to attend the ceremony.Acting President, @ProfOsinbajo accompanied by Senator (Dr ) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom to formally receive Senator (Dr.) Godswill Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium on Thursday 9 August, 2018.All lovers of Democracy are cordially invited.In the twitter handle of the Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang, he wrote: ”I’m confirming that the APCNigeria family as earlier indicated will formally receive H.E,@godswill_akpabio on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at an elaborate ceremony in Akwa-Ibom State”.The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, had also made a similar announcement.He said a rally will be held at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, to receive the former governor to the APC.Following the announcement, Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West District in the Senate, on Sunday visited the president in the United Kingdom where he is currently on vacation.The visit, as well as speculations of his (Akpabio’s) defection from the PDP, come amidst a gale of defections by lawmakers from the ruling APC.