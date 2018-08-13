The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have clashed over the plot by the Buhari Campaign Organization to invade the National Assembly if the Senate President, Bukola Saraki refuses to resign.





The BCO coordinator, Danladi Fasali, who made the vow yesterday in Abeukuta, Ogun State, said that they will shut down the National Assembly complex seeking for Saraki’s resignation.





The acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena and the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, spoke to Vanguard on the matter.





The APC said the wish of the people should be respected in a democracy, while the PDP described the plan as a democratic coup.





Nabena said if the people had decided to march to the National Assembly, it was within their rights to so do.





“It is the wish of the people and there is nothing anybody can do about that. If the people are saying Saraki must resign, that is their wish. But the party itself will not stage a protest to the NASS,” Nabena said.





Odeyemi on his own, said, “They cannot do it. If Dr. Goodluck Jonathan bequeathed to Nigerians a good legacy in democracy, we don’t anticipate or expect Buhari to destroy it.





“Such invasion will be a civilian coup and if Buhari is seeing defeat ahead of him and his intention is to destabilise the country, he should remember that he has a name and that he has a future; he should also remember that he has children.





“So, invading the National Assembly to impeach Saraki unceremoniously, without following the constitutional procedure, will be total anarchy and Nigerians should hold him responsible for what happens thereafter.”