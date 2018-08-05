The National secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday declared the suspension Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna state, Senator Shehu Sani as null and void and lifted the suspension.The party direct the Kaduna state chairman of of the party to convey the decision to the Tudun Wada Ward of the party and ensure compliance inline with the peace initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.The senator who was expected to defect from the APC along with his aggrieved colleagues in the National Assembly opted to remain in the APC following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party chairman, as well as former Kaduna state Governor, Abdulkadir Baralabe Musa.In a statement on Sunday signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, the APC said: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party”.The Nation gathered that the Presidency is not happy with the decision to suspend the Senator few days after displaying his loyalty to the President and the party by staying back in the party.A senior member of the party said the leadership was shocked to receive the news of Senator Sani’s suspension and felt that those behind it cannot truly be working foe the interest of the party and the President.The party official who would not want to be names “because I do t have the mandate to speak for the party said “we feel that considering what is going on in the party, this is not the right time for anybody who has the interest of the President and the party at heart to think of suspending anyone, definitely not a Senator who is supporting the President.It will be recalled that Senator Sani had shunned the idea of defecting to the PDP like other APC National Assembly members following the peace moves initiated by the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.