The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has tendered his resignation from the party..He explained that recent political developments in the country and within the APC left him with no choice but to tender his resignation.In a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, Abdullahi said, “I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today.“In the last few days, I have had to endure the flagrant usurpation of my role as the spokesman for the party in a manner that I consider unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with my ethical standards.“I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention; it was a keen desire to continue to do so.“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”Abdullahi explained that since assuming office as the APC spokesman, he tried but failed to set a new template for public political communications in a way that departs from the vulgar abuse and verbal aggression of the recent past, “where cheap lies and crude propaganda were normalised as politics, and even celebrated as measures of competence.”