The All Progressives Congress, which had on Tuesday absolved itself from the invasion, on Wednesday defended the action of the Department of State Services’ operatives.The APC claimed that the action of the DSS officers was taken to prevent a plot by Saraki to incite violence.This was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in Abuja.The APC’s new position is in sharp contrast to the position it took soon after the invasion on Tuesday, when it condemned the DSS action and dissociated itself from it.The APC said on Wednesday that the “timely intervention” of the security operatives averted a potential loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property.Nabena alleged that Saraki mobilised thugs to the National Assembly adding that the new position was the product of an investigation.The statement read, “Following Tuesday’s incident at the National Assembly, our investigations have now uncovered the sinister plot hatched by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to foment violence in the legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment,” the statement read.“Our investigations uncovered and noted the following: We are now aware that the timely intervention of the security operatives forestalled the planned violence which could have led to possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the National Assembly on Tuesday.“Why did the Senate President mobilise thugs to the National Assembly who almost lynched Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, the only APC federal lawmaker present but for the timely intervention of security operatives.”He added, “Why did the Senate President reconvene the National Assembly? Ostensibly as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal lawmakers’ move to remove him.“Is it not curious that only the Peoples Democratic Party federal lawmakers were present in their numbers, some as early as 7am, while the majority APC federal lawmakers were elsewhere holding a caucus meeting on the state of the nation.”Nabena called on security agencies to probe the incident and take necessary action.“As espoused in our earlier statement, whilst our contention with the leadership of the National Assembly as currently constituted is a matter of public record, we still believe that the legislature as an independent arm of government must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people,” he said.He called for the resignation of the Senate President, saying, “Finally, we reiterate our call for the Senate President to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate grounds to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP.“Going by the popular axiom, the majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say.”