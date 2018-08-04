Former Minister or Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dying. He said this in reaction to the gale of defections in recent weeks.





President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, governors of Benue, Kwara and Sokoto had announced their defections from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Earlier, some members of the National Assembly defected from the APC to other parties.





Reacting, the PDP chieftain in a statement on Friday, said: “The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it.





“The mark of Cain is upon them: they are cursed beyond redemption and wherever they go they are ridiculed, despised, hated and rejected.





“I say let the dead bury the dead: our focus should no longer be on the dead APC but on the resurrected PDP. The most important decision for us to make today is WHO our PDP presidential candidate will be?





“Who amongst us can defeat Buhari and win the election in February, who can do a good job as President and who can heal the terrible wounds and bridge the bitter divisions that the corpsocratic and bestial tyrant has inflicted on our nation over the last three years?





“The search begins and the game is on!”