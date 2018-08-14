A pro-democracy group, Movement for Democratic Goals, MDG, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by All Progressives Congress, APC, governors and senators to raise billions of Naira to fund the removal of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.National Coordinator of the group, Aliyu Abdulkareem, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said: “We have been reliably informed by our sources in APC that governors and senators are holding several meetings to raise funds to begin several illegal processes that may force Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, out of office by a group of minority senators.“We also have it on good note that the governors and senators are planning to meet this week to finalise plans and raise the said funds as part of their individual commitment to the plans that would eventually lead to the impeachment of Saraki as Senate President.“The meeting is at the instance of a party leader, who, according to our source, has assured the President that he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring Saraki and Ekweremadu are removed from office, over Saraki’s defection from APC to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.“We condemn any illegal and unconstitutional attempt by APC and its members to pooh-pooh the constitution in a desperate bid to impeach the Senate President by a minority vote, and we will prove to them that Nigeria is greater than any other political party.”