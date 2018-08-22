Immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the presidency to stop using propaganda on Nigerians concerning the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President’s 800 metres walk is not an achievement.

Comrade Frank said since the seat of power has decided to play politics with mere 800 metres walks, it will be better for President Buhari and other presidential aspirants to take up a walking contest at the National Stadium in Abuja where all Nigerians will see them and not only in Daura.





In a statement on Wednesday, Frank asked whether there were Surveyors measuring the distance covered during the presidential walking?





According to the Bayelsa born politician, for presidency to make 800 metres walk an issue in an election year, there is something Nigerians don’t know about President Buhari’s true health condition.





Frank recalled that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and others in President Buhari’s age have covered more than 1.2 metres and never made noise about it. He also asked whether the president’s trek has solved the infrastructure deficiency, troubled economy, security threats against Nigerians and other issues confronting the nation under the APC government.





“I strongly believe that propaganda will not work on Nigerians in 2019 elections but the reality on ground. How does an ordinary walk around become an issue? It is shameful in this time and age for the presidency to expect us to roll out drums because our president walked 800 unverified metres.





“As at the time, smaller countries like Rwanda and others are celebrating one technological breakthrough or the other, Nigerian seat of power want us to be celebrating 800 metres walk by the president. I wonder how this put food on the table? ”





Frank, however, urged the presidency to fear God and research well before playing politics with doing and undoing of the president.