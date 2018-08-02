A governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Osiobe Okotie, yesterday, said those that defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties are people that have skeletons in their cupboards.Addressing newsmen at Osubi Airport near Warri, where he was welcomed from vacation from the United States of America by his supporters, Okotie said: “Anybody that is defecting from APC today does not mean well for Nigeria and is bound to fail.“Integrity is what will deliver Nigeria. It is high time we stopped glorifying thieves. The future of Nigerians matters. Nigerians travel to Dubai, US, and Europe. Can’t we build Nigeria to look like Europe or America and people will come here to visit us and we would be making money the way these countries are doing?“Those who are defecting today are people who have skeletons in their cupboards. Business is not done as usual, they are not comfortable, there are many blockages. We have the TSA account just one account, now a lot of wastage has been stopped, a lot of stealing has been stopped.“Some people are into politics because of what they want to make, how they want to satisfy their individual needs and abandon the need of the people.“This is a case of light and darkness and light will overwhelm darkness because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”