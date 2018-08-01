Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign organization for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC)





Recall that Saraki on Tuesday announced his defection.





Saraki said “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”





In a similar vein, Governor Ahmed announced his defection.





Reacting to the recent development, Kayamo said the choice of leaders for 2019 would be between those who have returned to their vomits and those who never returned to lick their vomit.





He tweeted, ”The real joke is not on those politicians who vomit at will and shamelessly return to lick their vomits. It’s on those Nigs who hail & follow them back to their vomits thinking it’s all about national interest. Any sane Party should be relieved to see the back of such characters





”The choice before Nigs in 2019 has NEVER been this clearer: it is a choice between those who have returned to their vomits & are trying to package and sell it as porridge to Nigerians and those who have NEVER engaged in such disgusting enterprise of returning to lick their vomits.”