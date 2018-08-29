The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday night said both direct and indirect primaries were allowed by the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress.He said the underlying factor was to ensure that all party members are allowed to be part of the decision to elect the party’s candidates.Ambode spoke with State House correspondents shortly after he joined others to attend a meeting of the party’s national caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said, “The fact remains that the constitution of our party allows us to carry out our primaries and elections, using direct or indirect primaries.“We cannot disagree with the constitution; so, either direct or indirect primaries, you are at liberty to justify the choice you want to pick, once it suits your purpose and in line with constitution as the state determines.“The essence is for us to deepen democracy and to also allow our members to participate in the entire process.“The idea is, once you have party members that are able to take decisions on who should represent them, I think we would have gone a step higher and better than other parties, and that makes us a better party.”