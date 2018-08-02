The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Yekini Nabena as acting National Publicity of the party.Mr Nabena was the deputy publicity secretary of the party prior to the defection of the national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.Mr Abdullahi resigned and defected to the PDP earlier today.Mr Nabena’s new position was revealed in a letter of appointment signed by the National Secretary of the APC, Mala Buni, addressed to him.“I write to convey the resolution of the National Working Committee reached at its 34th Regular Meeting of 1st August, 2018, mandating you to resume duty as the Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect.“This development is sequel to the resignation from the party by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary.”