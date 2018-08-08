The last has not been heard on the battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and Senator Shehu Sani.





The chapter, just a few days ago, insisted that Sani remained suspended.





On Tuesday, the lawmaker was accused of forging the party’s letterhead and allegedly sponsoring some “fake executives” who wrote a statement insisting he was not suspended.





Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Chairman APC Kaduna South, in a letter to the state chairman called for probe of the matter.





The letter titled: “Impersonation of Ward 6 Kaduna South APC Leadership, Attempted Factionalisation of Ward 6 APC South and Forgery of letterhead of Ward 6 APC Kaduna South by Senator Shehu Sani” reads:





“We write to officially report to the State Working Committee a case of Impersonation of Ward 6 Kaduna South APC Leadership, Attempted Factionalisation of Ward 6 APC Kaduna South and Forgery of letterhead of Ward 6 APC Kaduna South instigated by Senator Shehu Sani who is on indefinite suspension from the APC.









Last week, the APC executive in Ward 6 issued a public reminder that the party had since 2016 placed Shehu Sani on indefinite suspension. Senator Shehu

Sani responded to this by instigating some people to pose as the executives of Ward 6 Kaduna South and disclaim his indefinite suspension.





These persons forged the letterhead of Ward 6 Executive and signed a document impersonating the ward excos. The statement bore the name of one Abbas Muhammad Anni as Ward 6 Chairman and 17 others purporting to be the excos of Ward 6.





None of the signatories of this forgery is on the Ward 6 Executive duly elected at the Ward Congress of 5th May 2018. Ibrahim Salisu Togo is the chairman of the executive that emerged at the ward congress.





This act is an attempt at factionalizing our party by portraying a list of ward excos different from duly elected and constitutional leadership. This action, aside from being a criminal case, is a violation of Article 21A of the party constitution.





Mr. Chairman will also recall, that in our previous correspondence, we reported to your good office, various anti-party activities of the Shehu Sani, including open meetings with the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in our Ward.





Shehu Sani does not regard the APC as a party deserving of his loyalty, respect and commitment. He views the APC as purely a tool for his personal ambition, which he can dump at will. That is why he has placed posters without the logo of our party.





As you can see, his acts of indiscipline are on the increase. By his conduct, he has given us no reason to review his indefinite suspension.





Mr. Chairman, it is our expectation that the party will investigate this report and take necessary action to uphold party discipline and apply the provisions of the APC constitution as appropriate.”