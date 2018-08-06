The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has commissioned the expansion of the truck terminal at Orile-Iganmu to take off trucks parked indiscriminately on roads and bridges in the state.Ambode said on Sunday that the expansion of the terminal was one of the resolutions reached at a recent meeting with stakeholders on a way to resolve the gridlock in Apapa.The governor assured residents that work would be accelerated on the 1,000-capacity terminal.He said, “We will do this in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority so that the call-up system can work efficiently. The expansion we are adding to this terminal is primarily for non-petroleum trucks, so that we can sectionalise these trucks and allow the call-up system to work.“This is just part of the efforts to make sure that Apapa gridlock and the truck menace become a thing of the past.”Ambode said the state government had concluded plans to also utilise an expanse of land in the Ijanikin area with a capacity to accommodate no fewer than 5,000 trucks.While appealing to Lagosians for their understanding, the governor said within eight weeks, the terminal in Orile-Iganmu would be ready.Ambode said aside from the expansion of the terminal, the commitment by the Federal Government to commence the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway was on course with the approval of N72.9bn for the project.