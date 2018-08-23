US President Donald Trump says American citizens will become “very poor” if he is removed from office.





He wondered why anyone would think of impeaching a president “who has done a great job”, adding the effect will also be felt on the US stock market.





Trump was speaking during an interview with Fox News on Thursday.





“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” he said.





“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor.





“Because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse. I got rid of regulations. The tax cut was a tremendous thing.”





Trump’s comment comes on the heels of speculation he could be impeached after Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, admitted in court to paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 election.





Paul Manafort, his former campaign chief, has also been found guilty of eight out of 18 charges relating to financial crime.





Reacting to Manafort’s guilty plea, Trump said he felt “very sad” for his former campaign chair.





“This has nothing to do with Russian collusion… This is a witch-hunt and a disgrace,” the president said.