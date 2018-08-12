The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress to end their silence and speak out on the alleged N21bn, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards allegedly found in the residence of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura.The party said the alleged discovery “has not only exposed the hypocrisy of the Buhari Presidency, but has also stripped it of all integrity and brought its deceptive saintly posturing to a disgraceful end.”The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said that the PDP had been raising the alarm about alleged corruption in the government for a long time.He said that the alleged discovery had shown that the alarm was never in vain.He said, “The world can now see that the PDP has not been raising a false alarm when it alerts that the Buhari Presidency has been using its much hyped fight against corruption and sustained harassment of the opposition as a cover to divert public attention from the humongous stealing going on under President Buhari’s official cover.”The party lamented that the Buhari Presidency and the APC had been harassing the opposition members with trumped-up corruption charges to create an impression that they had integrity and were fighting corruptionIt noted that the agents of the Buhari’s government were allegedly busy, frittering away, and warehousing trillions of naira, ostensibly for their 2019 re-election and service their wasteful lifestyles, while millions of compatriots wallow in abject poverty across the nation.It said, “Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities, including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be unleashed during the 2019 elections.“What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always has a way of showing itself to light at the end.”Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians were already aware of the alleged leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9tn at the NNPC and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which the President supervises.