The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) says there is a likelihood of flooding by the banks of River Niger.





Clement Eze, director, engineering hydrology at NIHSA, said Kainji and Jebba dams are already spilling water downstream while the level of water in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, has exceeded the corresponding value in 2012.





According to the statement, the flood is likely to affect some states located on the banks of River Niger in the north-central, south-south, and south-eastern parts of the country.





Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa are the states that will be affected, the agency said.





“The middle Niger portion of the Niger Basin (Niger Republic) experienced high flows last week. The flood has advanced into the lower Niger (Nigeria),” the statement read.





“Accordingly, both Kainji and Jebba Dams are already spilling water downstream.





“The level of water in Lokoja as at today, 29th August, 2018 (downstream the confluence) is 8.69 meters, thus, exceeding the uncorresponding value of 8.57 meters that occurred on 29th August 2012,” the report said.





“Meanwhile, the flooding that occurred in Kaduna on 23rd and 24th August 2018, has started arriving Shiroro dam built on River Kaduna. In the event that Shiroro dam equally starts spilling water, that will portend more danger downstream.





“The following states should be on watch out; Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa.





“Inflow contribution from River Benue is equally advancing. Meanwhile, the Lagdo dam in Cameroon is still impounding water, so no spilling yet into River Benue.”