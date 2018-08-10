The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied renaming the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium following the defection of former governor Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh.





He described the false report as the “handiwork of some unscrupulous elements”.





“The report is not only false but mischievous with an intent of misleading the unsuspecting public and generating skewed sentiments,” he said.





The commissioner stated further that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration is “laden with a high level of integrity and would not descend to such lowly heights of renaming the stadium”.





He reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue its single-minded pursuit of the avowed goal of people-oriented governance and sustainable development of the state.





Meanwhile, one day after Akpabio join the APC, over 1000 members of the party in Oron federal constituency pitched tent with the PDP on Thursday.





State PDP chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, received the defectors, stressing that the party was a religion of the people of the state and all Nigerians.