Ahamad Lawan, senate majority leader, says the defection of Godswill Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “swallowed” the recent defections from the ruling party.





He said the former governor of Akwa Ibom state is an “uncommon senator” who enjoys support all over the country.





Lawan spoke at the APC rally organised in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday to receive Akpabio into the ruling party.





The ruling party recently lost 14 of its senators including Senate President Bukola Saraki to the PDP.





But Lawan said Akpabio’s defection to the APC is one bigger than that of those senators.





“Senator Akpabio’s defection has swallowed all the others. It is one that is equal to more than 14 others,” he said.





“This uncommon senator is a nationalist who believes in a united Nigeria; in a stable Nigeria and in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. He believes that Nigerians should support this very good and noble cause.





“From this moment, this our member is a full-blooded APC caucus member; but he has always been. He has always been a patriotic Nigerian.”





He added that as a minority leader, Akpabio offered constructive criticism while in the PDP.





According to him, “I used to refer to him as the minority leader, I never call him opposition leader because he has always been considerate as minority leader, as someone who should be opposing government.





“He has always considered the national interest first. And therefore, what he did was meaningful opposition to what we do in this country. He is always conscious of the fact that we need stability and unity.”