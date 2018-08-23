Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Thursday said that the defection of the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reversed the prospect of the All Progressives Congress, APC winning the next governorship election in the state.Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos he warned that Nigeria must be restructured or die. He equally gave reason’s why Nigeria flares are 76% of the gas produced from exploration.