Godswill Akpabio has resigned as the senate minority leader.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator is believed to be preparing ground for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He tendered his resignation as leader of the PDP senate caucus in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman, senate president, deputy senate president and other principal officers of the red chamber.





The letter read: “May I extend to you and my dear colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senate caucus of the 8th senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the compliments and best wishes of my constituents and I.





“This letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.





“Let me thank the senate minority leadership, our distinguished colleagues and our great party, the PDP for the opportunity to lead the caucus in the last three years.





“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”





Ahead of his anticipated defection, the former Akwa Ibom governor met with President Muhammadu Buhari during the weekend in London, UK.





On Monday, Akpabio had a sit-down with Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the APC.