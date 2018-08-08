Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has denied that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), in order to escape being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akpabio, while speaking at a rally which held in his senatorial district on Wednesday, insisted that the EFCC did not find anything on him.





“I have never been charged to court… The EFCC did not find anything on me,” the former Akwa Ibom governor said.





Present at the event were: National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.





Senators in attendance included: Abdullahi Yahaya, Abdullahi Gumel from Jigawa State, Muhammed Sani from Niger State, Gbenga Ashafa from Lagos State and Former Governor Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Adamu.





Others were: Senators Abubakar Kyari from Borno State, Babajide Omoworare from Osun State, Magnus Abe from Rivers, Mao Ohabunwa from Edo and Nelson Efiong from Akwa Ibom.