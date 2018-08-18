The Owerri and Akure zonal chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have berated the neglect of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso by the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.According to them, the two governors do not mean well for the university.The leaders of the two chapters spoke separately at press conferences held in Akure and Awka on Friday.The Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Akure, Prof. Alex Odili, said lecturers and other categories of workers at the university were being owed 10 months salaries apart from other entitlements, calling on stakeholders to call on the governors to be alive to their responsibilities.The LAUTECH was established in the old Oyo State, shortly before the creation of Osun State out of the old Oyo State.The governments of the two states have agreed to run it jointly but the joint ownership has been affecting the funding of the university.Odili said the governors of the two states were “killing the university by their actions and inactions”, adding that history would not be kind to them if they allowed the university to go under.The union leader said it was unfortunate that the two governors reached some agreements with ASUU but had decided not to honour them.This, he said, was capable of destroying the university which he said was a joint heritage of the two states.He called for the immediate release of the report of the visitation panel constituted by visitors to the university.Odili said, “We are here today on the challenges facing LAUTECH. The neglect of the university by Oyo and Osun states has created problem for ASUU. The students who are the future of tomorrow are negatively affected by the non-payment of salaries and allowance.“There is decay in the infrastructure in the institution. The terms of agreement in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two owner states have not been fulfilled. You cannot use internally generated revenue alone to run the university. Ten months salaries and allowances have not been paid and efforts made to get the governors attention have not yielded results.”The Owerri zonal chapter of ASUU also warned that the shabby treatment of its members at LAUTECH might provoke a nationwide strike in Nigerian universities any moment soon.