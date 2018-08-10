Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, will on Monday be honoured with a Doctorate in Humanity by Sun Moon University, Asan, South Korea.Professor Hong Young-Shik recently presented at the State House the letter notifying her of the award.“Your humanitarian activities have caught the attention of the world and the Senate of the Sun Moon University, especially your outstanding work with women and children through Future Assured Programme” the letter said.According to a programme released by the University, the investiture ceremony will take place at the International Conference Hall of the University.Mrs. Buhari would also be invested with a World Leadership Award by Ajou University in Suwon, South Korea for her humanitarian activities on Tuesday, 14th August, 2018.She will also commission a Seminar Hall named after her at the same University.