The Nigerian Air Force has said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole,on Friday, bombed a Boko Haram terrorists hideout in Borno State, destroying the terrorists’ camp in the process.The Air Force, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Saturday, terrorists’ hideout in Daban Masara area of the state was destroyed in the day’s Operation in the area.“The surgical air strikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that remnants of Boko Haram terrorists on the Lake Chad Islands were hiding out in settlements at the Southern part of the lake, including Daban Masara, and were amassing in some buildings for a meeting, “it explained.It said an” air interdiction mission was therefore planned and executed to destroy two out of the green roofed buildings within Daban Masara that were identified as Boko Haram terrorists’ rendezvous points.”“Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF dispatched a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, along with an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the two buildings where the Boko Haram terrorists were gathered with bombs.“Overhead the area of interest, the Alpha Jet successfully released its bombs on the targets in successive strikes leading to massive destruction of the target buildings as well as the neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists, “it further explained.