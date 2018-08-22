The Nigerian Air Force said on Tuesday that it had again bombed a training facility of the Boko Haram terrorists located in parts of Lake Chad.It said that scores of the insurgents were killed during the air interdiction.Air Force spokesman, Comm. Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said the operations were carried out after intelligence platform had confirmed the presence of the terrorists in the area.“The air strikes at Zanari were planned and executed based on intelligence reports indicating that the Boko Haram terrorists had established a training camp in the village and were converging in an area prior to departing for an attack on own troops’ locations around the Lake Chad area.“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two NAF Alpha Jet aircraft for a pre-emptive strike on two specified locations within Zanari, where the Boko Haram terrorists were assembled.“The fighter aircraft acquired and attacked both locations, neutralising several Boko Haram terrorists, with only a few survivors seen fleeing the area. These were later mopped up by follow-on rocket strikes,” the NAF said.