Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, has left Leicester City’s camp in Austria, to seal a big money move to Saudi Arabia side, Al Nassr.According to his representative, the Premier League side has accepted a fee of £14.8m with several add-ons, which will see the deal rise to as high as £25m.“He will arrive Saudi Arabia tomorrow morning. A fee was agreed yesterday but he had to tidy some of his belongings before heading out to Saudi Arabia. The deal is too good to turn down,” his representative told Owngoalnigeria.com.“Al Nassr are getting him at his prime. He has regained his confidence at the World Cup with Nigeria and towards the end of last season he was one of the key men for CSKA Moscow during his loan spell,” he added.Musa has already demanded for the number 7 jersey at the club and the deal will reportedly make him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer when it is wrapped up.