The Saudi Arabia Club, Al Nassr, that Nigerian striker, Ahmed Musa just signed a four-year contract with has officially welcomed him to the club.On the Twitter handle of the club, @alnassrsaudifce, they wrote; “#ALNASSR signed a four-year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed!”Musa until his move played for Leicester City. He signed with the Leicester for a record £16.6million in 2016, but failed to hold down a place and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.