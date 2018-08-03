On the Twitter handle of the club, @alnassrsaudifce, they wrote; “#ALNASSR signed a four-year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed!”
Musa until his move played for Leicester City. He signed with the Leicester for a record £16.6million in 2016, but failed to hold down a place and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.