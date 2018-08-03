 Ahmed Musa signs four-year deal with Saudi club | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Ahmed Musa signs four-year deal with Saudi club

10:45 AM 0
A+ A-
The Saudi Arabia Club, Al Nassr, that Nigerian striker, Ahmed Musa just signed a four-year contract with has officially welcomed him to the club.


On the Twitter handle of the club, @alnassrsaudifce, they wrote; “#ALNASSR signed a four-year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed!”

Musa until his move played for Leicester City. He signed with the Leicester for a record £16.6million in 2016, but failed to hold down a place and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top