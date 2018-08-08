Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Prince Duran Odeyemi, has cautioned the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies against moves to use their men to harass and intimidate PDP leaders especially the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The party was of the opinion that some powerful members of the ruling party are using policemen to harass Adeleke over ‘largely unsubstantiated allegations regarding his certificate’.The PDP in a statement issued in Osogbo, said: “Regardless the antics of All Progressives Congress, APC, and its accomplices, Osun’s people have resolved to end the seven years of hunger under Mr. Rauf Aregbesola in the September 22 election”.“We have been reliably informed about the involvement of powerful men in Buhari’s administration in the wild goose chase using the police to harass and frustrate our candidate over his educational qualification after his clearance by INEC. ‘’Ekiti Model’, where policemen were used to do technical rigging by molesting our members will fail in Osun. People of this state have slept on empty stomach for most days under Rauf Aregbesola’s administration and they want to end that misery on September 22.