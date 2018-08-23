The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his 800 metres walk from Daura Mosque to his private home on Tuesday.





Buhari had after prayers and slaughtering his ram on Tuesday, decided to walk home from the mosque.





It was a journey of about 800 metres according to his aides who shared the news to reasure Nigerians that the President was strong enough for the challenges ahead.





The report has since generated a lot of controversies and comments from Nigerian politicians, mostly from those in the opposition.





In his reaction, Fayose suggested that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria should be involved in selection of Nigeria’s next president.





He tweeted, “May be the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) should be the one to choose president for Nigeria since being fit to be president is only determined by 800m walk.”





Also commenting on the matter, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, mocked the president, saying, “There’re relevant and important indicators with which the world measures whether a serving leader deserves reelection.





“Walking is NOT one of them.





“Keep the meters to yourselves pls.”