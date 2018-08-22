As the wind of defection continues to blow in the Nigerian political arena, no fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Roni Local Government of Jigawa state.The State APC chairman, Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri received the decampees during a rally held at Roni Motel, in Roni.The chairman who was represented by one of the party caucus, Alhaji Abdullahi H. Gumel welcome the new members and promised to treat them like any other party member.His words “In APC there is no difference between a new member and an old member, what matters is your commitment and obedience to the party and its manifesto”.Also speaking at the gathering, an aspirant for the seat of member representing Kazaure/Roni/Yankwashi/ Gwiwa federal constituency, Alhaji Kabiru Ahmed Roni commended the courage and wisdom exhibited by the defectors for dumping the party that does not mean well to them and the country.Alhaji Kabiru who is the key player in wooing the defectors into APC promise to carry the new members along, work with them hand in hands for the victory of the party in the state and nation at large.Speaking on behalf of the decampees who came from across seven political wards of Roni local government‎, Malam Isa Naradi said, they dumped PDP for APC in recognition of examplary leadership demonstrated by governor Muhammadu Badaru in the state. And also to support the candidature of Alhaji Kabiru Ahmed who they described as a man of integrity and trust worthy.