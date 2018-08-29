No fewer than 300 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.The decamped members who joined the PDP during a meeting of the Bridge Builders, a socio-political group in the local government area, lauded the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his monumental achievements and style of leadership which they claimed informed their decision to jettison their former party.Leading the decamped members, Mr Gbenoba Answer and Ndidi Nwajie, said Okowa had surpassed their expectations despite challenges and had touched lives positively across the state, noting that33333333333 supporting his re-election had become expedient for all Deltans.