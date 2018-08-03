Three Nigerians made the list of 2018 10 richest black people in the World.

They are Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Foloronsho Alakija.





In the current list released by Forbes, the Nigerians came first, third and eighth, respectively, among the richest black people.





1. Dangote is not only Africa’s richest man, he’s also the richest black person in the world.





Dangote built his fortune trading in cement, sugar and flour but subsequently ventured into manufacturing these commodities. His Dangote Cement is the largest cement producer in Africa with operations in several African countries. In January he announced plans to establish a$100million truck manufacturing facility in Lagos in partnership with SINOTRUK, a Chinese firm.





2. Saudi Arabian Mohammed Al-Amoudi, who is worth $8.4billion, is the second person on the list of black’s richest persons.





Mohammed Al-Amoudi is also one of the richest men in the Arab world. His mother was Ethiopian and he has been investing heavily in the African country for many years.





In Ethiopia, he owns Midroc Ethiopia Technology Investment Group with investments in gold mining, leather production, agro processing, transport and construction. Outside Ethiopia, he owns oil refineries in Morocco and Sweden and oil fields off West Africa.





3. Nigeria’s Mike Adenuga is worth $6.1billion. In October 2017, Adenuga was conferred with the Ghanaian national award of ‘Companion Of The Star of Ghana’, the highest national honors in Ghana on account of his extensive investments in the West African country.





He is one of the largest owners of residential and commercial property in Ghana.





His mobile telecom company, Globacom, also has operations in Ghana. Adenuga built his fortune in oil and mobile telecoms. His Conoil Producing was the first indigenous Nigerian oil exploration company to strike oil in commercial quantities in Nigeria. His mobile telecoms company, Globacom, is the second largest operator in Nigeria.





4. The Oldest daughter of Angolan outgoing President, Isabel Dos Santos is the 4th on the list.





Isabel, who is currently Africa’s richest woman is worth $3.1billion.





She owns a significant stake in Unitel, the country’s largest mobile phone network, and a stake in Banco BIC.





Outside Angola, she owns nearly 6% of oil and gas firm Galp Energia (alongside Portuguese billionaire Americo Amorim), and nearly 19% of Banco BPI, the country’s fourth-largest bank. She is also a controlling shareholder of Portuguese cable TV and telecom firm Nos SGPS (formerly called Zon).





5. America’s Oprah Winfrey, worth $3billion, is the 5th person on the list.





Oprah is still the richest African-American person in the world.





Her once struggling cable channel, OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) is now cash flow positive and is enjoying soaring ratings on the back of a series of successful sitcom and drama collaborations with director Tyler Perry.





Others are: 6. Robert Smith, worth $2.5billion.





7. Patrice Motsepe, $1.81billion.





8. Folorunsho Alakija, $1.61billion





9. Michael Jordan, $1.31billion





10. Mohammed Ibrahim,$1.14billion