The Action Democratic Party (ADP)on Sunday said it would dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos by winning the governorship election in 2019.The Chairman of the party, Mr Adewale Bolaji said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.He said the party had mapped out the right strategy to ensure that the APC was sent packing in the state.Bolaji said that the ADP had the people to win the state for the party, and was banking on the confidence reposed in it by residents to sack the APC.“Our great party will defeat the APC government in Lagos in 2019, we are confident.“We have the strategy, we have the people, we have the commitment to give the state the credible alternative leadership it deserves.“We will not reveal much on how we are going to win the state .We will unleash it at the right time.“Our party is focussed and resolute in our determination to rescue Lagos to deliver real democratic dividends to the people,” he said.Bolaji said that the APC had not provided exemplary and impactful leadership to optimise the state’s potential.He noted that it was high time the youths who had the greatest voting power were given leadership opportunities, instead of continually relying on peanuts in the name of empowerment.“That is what we are going to do in Lagos. We will engage the youths and give them the opportunities to be governors, lawmakers and so on.“Most of the present leaders in the country became leaders in their 30s and 40s.“We believe it is the time for the youths to take active part in determining the future of the country,” he said.Another chieftain of the party, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, said Lagos had the potential to be like Singapore in view of the huge economic potential.Gbadamosi, an ADP governorship aspirant, said the state would to get to such level with the right leadership. (NAN)