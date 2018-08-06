The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has said it would end what it called “PDP’s rigging jamboree” in Abia State and take over the State by winning the 2015 elections.According to the party, it would “free Abia people from bondage and lies being fed them” by the PDP administration in the State.The former governor of the State, Chief Orji Kalu who said this weekend, while addressing zonal and ward executives of the Donatus Nwankpa faction of the party in his Igbere home, boasted that the PDP Government would be sacked from Umuahia Government House next year.He accused the PDP administration in the state of thriving in propaganda and lies rather than delivering the dividends of democracy by providing amenities that would uplift the lives of the citizens.Kalu urged APC members not to be intimidated by the ruling PDP in the state but to remain steadfast in their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.“We will march PDP anyhow they want it; we must sack them from Government House, Umuahia. We will work to free Abia State from bondage. We cannot allow the locust to continue to occupy Abia. There will be no locust in Abia again.“The state is feeding us with lies. You are told that you were in bondage, but who is in bondage now. It is a Government of lies but we will ensure that they are voted out.“Forget the saying the saying that PDP will rig the election, it will not be possible not be possible again, just do tour work well. That era of their rigging is gone. All members of the National Assembly and went there by default, we don’t want any other default law makersagain, we want to have active representatives.“If PDP wants us to fight in the election, we will fight. I am as rugged as rock. We will not allow them to intimidate anybody”, Kalu said while charging the ward leaders to go home and mobilize to give the party credible candidates that sack PDP in the State.