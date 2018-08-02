Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Jumai Alhassan will bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for governor in Taraba State.Hajia Alhassan, who lost the election in 2015 to Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been granted permission by President Muhamadu Buhari to contest for the ticket.In a reply to her letter seeking permission to run, President Buhari thanked her for “your services as minister under this administration”.He noted her “passion and your past contributions to our great party the APC during and after the 2015 elections”The President reiterated his commitment to free amd fair elections adding that “our policy is to support all APC candidates.”He wished her well adding that she should be assured that “all security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have my full support to conduct free and transparent elections in 2019”