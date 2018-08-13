Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and held about 90 minutes closed door meeting with him.Saraki who adorned a flowing white Agbada and a white cap, arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at about 5.27 p.m.Details of the meeting was not made available to reporters who had laid siege for him at the OOPL.In a similar fashion, the Senate President visited former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida at his Hilltop Mansion, in Minna, Niger State last week.However, when he emerged from his Abeokuta meeting with Obasanjo, he was silent on national issue or anything pertaining to 2019 politicking but simply said he came to Abeokuta to see Baba Obasanjo having missed the official opening of the multi – billion dollar OOPL project.He described the Library as a beautiful edifice that should make all Nigerians proud.“You know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and honestly it is beautiful we are very proud of what he has done here,” he said.He left the library premises at about 7,12pm.