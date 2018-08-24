Lagos State Coordinator for Atikulated Agenda 2019, a pressure group for Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition, Bishop Victor Enweruezo, has said preparations are in top gear to welcome the presidential aspirant to Lagos.Enweruezo told newsmen in Lagos that Atiku was prepared to effect restructuring of the country, which is what Nigerians want.His words: “Restructuring is one of the critical things Nigerians need from anybody that should be the President, so we can all go back home and develop our states, create jobs, have good education and stop all these intimidation of citizens using federal might.”Enwereuzo stated that the Articulated Agenda, founded by Dr. Emeka Kalu, is working closely with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, noting “we have 36 states coordinators in the federation.“We want to convince Nigerians to get their PVCs and we are creating awareness for Atiku and I am so glad that various interest groups in Lagos, market associations and professionals, are with us.”