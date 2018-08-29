The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has directed all political appointees in the employ of the state government who want to contest for the state House of Assembly to resign their appointments in compliance with the relevant provision of the constitution of the All Progressive Congress, APC.In a statement issued in Kaduna Tuesday evening, the governor said the directive has become imperative because of the provisions of the party constitution.The terse statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the governor reads:“All political appointees of the Kaduna State Government aspiring for seats in the state House of Assembly have been directed to resign immediately.“the resignation of the appointees will enable them comply with the relevant sections of the APC’s constitution”.