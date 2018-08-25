President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that the string of victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly by-elections conducted in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states recently is sufficient proof that the 2019 elections will be won by the party.The President spoke in Daura, his hometown, while receiving representatives of the 34 chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Katsina State.Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Coming against the backdrop of the victory in the Ekiti governorship election, the string of victories recorded by our party, the APC, is a clear indication of the way things will go in 2019.‘‘For those who are discerning; those who have ears and eyes, they will see, hear and understand. Those who don’t understand are entitled to their mistaken assumptions.”Buhari, therefore, emphasised that the victories in the recent polls are indeed “the sign of things to come.”He thanked the leaders of the association for paying Sallah homage to him and for their congratulatory message on the performance of the party and the administration, assuring them that he would continue to do his best for the nation.Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of ALGON in the State, Alhaji Mohammed Na’Allah, expressed their support and commitment to the success of the Buhari administration.At another meeting with the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Katsina State, President Buhari expressed his continued determination to respect the diversity of the country, saying that he will run a government that is fair and just to all Nigerians.The President thanked the CAN leadership in the state for living in peace and harmony with other religious groups, and for supporting his administration in its policies and programmes.CAN leaders, the State Chairman, Rev. Nelson Onyeakachukwu, and an elder and coordinator of the Christian pilgrimage in the state, Haruna Danjuma, who spoke during the visit, expressed happiness with the President’s performance.They described him as the state’s good ambassador who had made everyone proud.“Christians in Katsina are happy with both Governor (Aminu) Masari in the state and yourself at the centre. We will continue to support both of you,” the CAN leaders told the President.